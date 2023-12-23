Shrewsbury Town boss 'hurt' by defeat at the hands of a serious League One promotion contender in Peterborough United
But he was delighted at how his side went ‘toe-to-toe’ with serious League One promotion contenders.
Taylor was frustrated his side were beaten 2-1 at the Croud Meadows after taking a second-half lead through Jordan Shipley. Goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou turned the game in Posh’s favour.
Shrewsbury almost equalised in the 95th minute with a close range header that struck the crossbar.
"It hurts today that one," Taylor told the Shropshire Star. "It is the first time this season we have gone into the lead and lost a game of football.
"It is tough to stand here now and take that, but when you contextualise everything, and you remove emotion, they are a really good team.
"I would have loved to have finished this calendar year and our last home game with a positive result whether that be a draw or a win against a team that are obviously going to be there at the end of the season.
"The positive for me is that the players have gone toe-to-toe with an opposition that will be at least in the play-offs this season.
"But the goals we conceded were nowhere near good enough.
"We speak and we work and we talk about everything on the training pitch, and today, especially with the second goal for it to come from a set play, it is something that we spoke about as a group and we highlighted as a group of staff.
"To concede that goal in the way that we did is nowhere near good enough, but in saying that we still had a wonderful chance in the last two minutes of the game from our corner.”