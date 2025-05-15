Should Peterborough United hi-jack a Cobblers' signing? The players Posh fans would like to see at London Road next season

1 . NATHAN LOWE - 6/10

The 19 year-old Stoke City forward scored 15 goals in 20 League Two starts at Walsall last season before being recalled by his parent club. He started five times for Stoke, but if he isn't ready for Championship football he'd be more than welcome at a club who love to develop forwards. It would probably have to be a loan and there would be plenty of competition for his services. Photo: Dan Mullan