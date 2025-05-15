Should Peterborough United hi-jack a Cobblers' signing? The players Posh fans would like to see at London Road next season

Most are reportedly available as free agents or transfer listed players. Others could be prised from their current clubs for a sensible fee. All have been nominated by Posh fans on social media.
Here they are with a rating out of 10 for the likelihood of them pitching up at the Weston Homes Stadium ahead of the 2025-26 season.
1. NATHAN LOWE - 6/10
The 19 year-old Stoke City forward scored 15 goals in 20 League Two starts at Walsall last season before being recalled by his parent club. He started five times for Stoke, but if he isn't ready for Championship football he'd be more than welcome at a club who love to develop forwards. It would probably have to be a loan and there would be plenty of competition for his services. Photo: Dan Mullan
2. SAM HUGHES - 7/10
A predictable nomination given the impact the centre-back made on loan at Posh from Stockport County in the second half of the 2024-25 season. Posh want him even though he's 28, but his wages at County will probably be higher than Posh would want to pay and his current club might want a fee. Now County's season over we might find out pretty soon. Photo: David Lowndes
3. KAMARI DOYLE - 7/10
What a top talent this Brighton FC teenager looked when on loan at Exeter and Crawley last season. The 19 year-old attacking midfielder definitely looks like a Posh player. Highly skilled, technically excellent and scores goals. 11 of them for two bottom-half teams last season. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. JAMIE DONLEY - 2/10
The midfielder is having a great time on loan at Orient from Spurs so he'll probably be playing Championship football one way or another next season. Photo: Carl Recine