Should Fergie stay or should he go? Peterborough United fans have their say on that and other Posh matters

Under pressure Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has offered public support for first-team manager Darren Ferguson.

He responded to a request for comment by the PT.

The PT also asked Posh fans for their view on the manager and the club’s miserable start to the season.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X….

Fergie’s only culpable if he’s responsible for recruitment, but I don’t believe that’s the case. He’s proved time and time again how good he is at developing and improving players. If he isn’t being given the tools to do the job he’s not a miracle worker. For me, Fergie must stay – @derren_cooper

There’s a great deal of revisionist history going on - the mess stems from a failure to go up two seasons ago to an awful strategy that failed last season to an abysmal pre-season and failure to set up for this season – @stumpy1964

It’s been 2 bad seasons. We just avoided relegation last season. Winning the EFL Trophy does not qualify as a good, successful season when it nearly cost us our place in league 1 – @CraigIsted

Sixteen new players through the door since June. It takes time to gel and find fitness. Signs were there on Saturday when we controlled the first half against a top opponent. I'm pretty confident we'll be heading in the right direction soon enough – @IanJBryant

Despite the loss, there were encouraging signs on Saturday – @romysdad

Fergie needs a finish higher than 10th in the Championship to be most successful Posh manager in history – @NLF077

I agree that Fergie still has a limited amount of credit in the bank and should be given time with a fit squad to get us out of a mess which is partly of his own making. However, still in relegation zone at Xmas then there must be a change – @Skydank1

Next 2 or 3 games are crucial. We need to get a couple of wins and I believe if we put in performances like on Saturday we’ll get clear of any relegation fears. Sorry for being reasonably positive— @jcposh57

Sadly I am totally switched off with the club at the moment. We have a really good habit of turning even good looking players into poor looking players. It is not only the players that have got into a losing habit. The manager and his coaches have as well – @CHAMM24

Time for change now. Posh need a fresh approach as it’s not working and we look a bit all over the place. I don’t usually call for manager change, but Darragh must be thinking we might need to otherwise a relegation fight is nailed on – @razorblue