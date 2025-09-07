Peterborough United chairman backs his manager, explains where transfer funds came from and why a lot of business was done late in the window

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (left) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told the PT he continues to back manager Darren Ferguson’s bid to turn Peterborough United’s form around.

Questions are being asked of Ferguson’s future after a shocking start to the season has left Posh bottom of League One with just one point from seven games. Posh have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by lower level opposition and have made a shaky start to their defence of the Vertu Trophy.

Posh fielded four transfer deadline day signings together for the first time in Saturday’s 3-2 League One defeat at Huddersfield Town. Ferguson insisted he had ‘nothing to prove’ after the game and MacAnthony has now confirmed his job is safe in a reply to a question asked by the PT on Sunday morning.

MacAnthony also answered a question about rumoured financial support from new American investors. Posh spent a considerable sum on recent recruitment which sparked speculation about the source of the money.

MacAnthony said: “So much rumour stuff flying around then as usual? (The spending) has nothing to do with anything, but the following:

“Factoring timing when money is in, but we spent a lot in June and early July as well more on deadline day. Cap space transfer spend wise timing for final bits. Re loans – their clubs wouldn’t let them out till late August and the manager didn’t want to be harsh early summer on some players, and wanted to give them a fair shake.

“And to final question (re backing Ferguson) the answer is yep.”