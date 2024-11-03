Peterborough United won through to the second round of the FA Women’s Cup after a thriller at PIMS Park on Sunday.

A last-gasp goal from Niamh Reynolds secured a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes against higher level Billericay Town before the Posh Ladies held their nerve better to win a penalty shootout 4-2. Renai Bennett, Reynolds, Evie Driscoll-King and Hanna Dawborn were all successful from the spot with the latter mobbed by gleeful teammates after securing the win with a cool conversion.

Goalkeeper Neive Corry also deserved to be in the thick of the celebrations and not just for one key save in the shootout. She made two one-on-one saves in a matter of minutes late on to ensure Posh entered added time just one goal behind. Reynolds then smashed home from close range in the 94th minute after a Lauren Wilshaw corner had caused havoc in the visiting penalty area.

It was a breathless finale to round off an outstanding game which ebbed and flowed throughout. The visitors could feel aggrieved not to have won the tie in 90 minutes having hit the crossbar three times, but this Posh team refuses to be beaten. This wasn’t the first time they have scored a crucial late goal this season. If today is counted as a win (statisticians will record it as a draw) Posh have won 11 of their 13 competitive matches this season and and lost just one.

Billericay play one National League division above Posh, but you wouldn’t have known it during the first-half as both teams enjoyed spells of pressure. The visitors did hit the top of the crossbar twice though, one through a sweet strike from impressive striker Jess Francis-Weir from distance, and then, just before the break, skipper Beau Parker missed a sitter from five yards, somehow scooping a shot too high when under no pressure.

Otherwise Posh defended well with Niamh Connor a towering presence at the back, while Corry showed safe hands in goal.

Keir Perkins was the main threat in attack for the home side, cleverly running into space and often finding herself receiving fine passes from midfielders Reynolds and Poppie Brown. A couple of lovely crosses from the captain just eluded Katie Middleton who had tracked across from the other flank.

Posh also won a host of corners in the first quarter of the game and most were on the money from Megan Lawlor with Billericay ‘keeper Aimee Watson often forced to punch clear. Watson was also seen scrambling across her goalline to keep out shots from Reynolds and Brown, the latter also showed nimble feet before a shot was deflected over the crossbar.

But the deadlock was broken by Billericay two minutes into the second-half. There didn’t appear to be too much danger when Abbie Smith accepted the ball 25 yards from goal, and with a couple of Posh defenders for company, but she smacked a cracking left-footer beyond Corry. Posh were rocking and 1-0 almost became 2-0 when Valentine Pursey pounced on a Posh passing error and thumped a superb strike against the crossbar.

A powerful front two were starting to cause problems for a tiring defence, but Posh did break out to carve out a chance on 53 minutes. Perkins was inevitably involved with a brisk run down the left wing and her cutback to Middleton was perfect. Sadly the subsequent first time shot wasn’t and it flew over the crossbar.

Posh weathered the storm and found an equaliser on 64 minutes when another accurate Lawlor free-kick was met by Connor six yards from the goal with the ball flying into the net. Within 60 seconds Posh were almost in front when a Perkins cross just evaded Kirk.

Such was the nature of this game Billericay then had a spell of pressure which saw Pursey fire over after bursting between two defenders and the visitors looked to have won the tie when substitute Maddie Biggs curled home a cracker in the 75th minute, and just four minutes after coming on.

Posh kept battling, but the ball wouldn’t fall for them in the penalty area. Billericay kept breaking and twice Bursey bore down on the Posh goal, but twice Corry saved to set up an unforgettable finale.

Posh: Neive Corry, NIamh Connor, Evie Driscoll-KIng, Emily Sharpe, Edyn Osker, Niamh Reynolds, Megan Lawlor (sub Lauren Wilshaw 77 mins), Poppie Brown (sub Hannah Dawborn, 54 mins), Katie Middleton (sub Ella Bale, 77 mins), Tara Kirk (sub Renai Bennett, 77 mins), Keir Perkins.

Unused subs: Macey Bannerman-Lloyd, Emily Meii, Alex O’Neill.

Billericay: Aimee Watson, Charlotte O’Shea, Romany Wellington, Gracie Hickman, Bonnie Horwood, Beau Parker (sub Nia Evans, 83 mins), Abbi Smith, Shauna Munnely, Florence Jackson, Valentine Pursey, Jessica Francis-Weir (sub Maddie Biggs, 71 mins).

Unused subs: Ella Houghton, Breon Grant, Katie O’Hanlon.

GOALS: Posh – Connor (64 mins), Reynolds (90 + 3 mins).

Billericay – Smith (47 mins), Biggs (75 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Reynolds (foul).

Billericay – Munnely (foul), Watson (time-wasting).

REFEREE: Sam Anderson.

ATTENDANCE: Approx 300.