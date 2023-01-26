New Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson. Photo: Andrew Powell/Getty Images.

Forest Green parted company with previous boss Ian Burchnall on Wednesday after five wins in 28 games left the club four points from safety in their first season at third tier level.

Ferguson’s first game in charge will be a League One game at Shrewsbury on Saturday and his home debut will be against Posh at the New Lawn on February 4.

Posh have faced a succession of teams with new managers in the last six weeks with games over Christmas at Charlton Athletic and at home to MK Dons and this Saturday they host a Portsmouth side inspired by the arrival of new head coach John Mousinho who has overseen back-to-back 2-0 wins in his two games in charge.

Centre forward Ferguson (51) made 273 appearances for Everton and spent eight years on the coaching staff at Goodison Park before leaving in the summer to pursue his first fulkl-time management role. Ferguson had two spells as caretaker-manager of Everton in 2019 and 2022.

He has signed a five-year contract at Forest Green.

Ferguson said: “"Obviously it's a big step for myself but it's one I'm looking forward to. I've come to a great club and we're looking to stay in the division, and kick on as the years go on."

Former Everton team-mate Tony Grant will work alongside Ferguson as assistant head coach.

"We're all excited to welcome Duncan as he is someone I have admired from a far for a while," Forest Green chairman Dale Vince told the club website.