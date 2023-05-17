Oliver Norburn will be vital for Peterborough United this evening. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh head into this match with a commanding 4-0 lead and will be heavy favourites to preserve this lead and book a place in the play-off final but must be wary of complacency.

No side has ever progressed from a Football League play-off semi-final after trailing by three goals or more on the first leg sp Posh will be looking to avoid their own slice of unfortunate history.

Nathan Thompson is back available for Posh.

Follow all of the action in the PT live blog below.