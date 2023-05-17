News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Live

Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United: Posh looking to book Wembley place in League One play-off semi-final second leg

Peterborough United travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of their play-off semi-final on Thursday (May 18, 8pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 05:00 BST
Oliver Norburn will be vital for Peterborough United this evening. Photo: Joe Dent.Oliver Norburn will be vital for Peterborough United this evening. Photo: Joe Dent.
Oliver Norburn will be vital for Peterborough United this evening. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh head into this match with a commanding 4-0 lead and will be heavy favourites to preserve this lead and book a place in the play-off final but must be wary of complacency.

No side has ever progressed from a Football League play-off semi-final after trailing by three goals or more on the first leg sp Posh will be looking to avoid their own slice of unfortunate history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nathan Thompson is back available for Posh.

Follow all of the action in the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday vs Posh

Show new updates
00:38 BST

Welcome!

This is it.

Wembley is on the line, Posh really should do it but will they?

We’ll find out together right here.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayLeague OneWembleyHillsboroughNathan ThompsonFootball League