Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United: Posh looking to book Wembley place in League One play-off semi-final second leg
Peterborough United travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of their play-off semi-final on Thursday (May 18, 8pm).
Posh head into this match with a commanding 4-0 lead and will be heavy favourites to preserve this lead and book a place in the play-off final but must be wary of complacency.
No side has ever progressed from a Football League play-off semi-final after trailing by three goals or more on the first leg sp Posh will be looking to avoid their own slice of unfortunate history.
Nathan Thompson is back available for Posh.
Follow all of the action in the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday vs Posh
Welcome!
This is it.
Wembley is on the line, Posh really should do it but will they?
We’ll find out together right here.