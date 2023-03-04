News you can trust since 1948
Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face league leaders

Peterborough United travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (March 4, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago
Kwame Poku will be hoping to help Peterborough United pull off an impressive victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh will have Ricky-Jade Jones available as his injury from the Charlton game was not as bad as first feared and Oliver Norburn is in line for his first start in a year.

Leaders Wednesday have a three point lead at the top and have not lost any of their last 20 league matches.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Wednesday vs Posh

Welcome!

Tasks don’t get much tougher than this in League One this season but Posh saw off Plymouth comfortably, can they do the same to the Owls?

Find out here.

