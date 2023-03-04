Live
Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face league leaders
Peterborough United travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (March 4, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago
Posh will have Ricky-Jade Jones available as his injury from the Charlton game was not as bad as first feared and Oliver Norburn is in line for his first start in a year.
Leaders Wednesday have a three point lead at the top and have not lost any of their last 20 league matches.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Wednesday vs Posh
Page 1 of 1