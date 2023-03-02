Posh were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture in August. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh face the league leader, who have a three-point gap to second-placed Plymouth Argyle, on Saturday.

Wednesday have not lost a league match since they lost 2-0 at Home Park 20 matches ago.

Darren Moore’s side have an average home attendance of almost 24,500, with another big crowd expected on Saturday- boosted by over 1700 travelling Posh fans.

Ferguson has told his players to relish the atmosphere though as its what they are likely to face if they achieve their goal of gate-crashing the play-off places.

He said: “It doesn’t get any better in terms of a game of football, it’s what we’re all in it for. You’re going to the league leaders that are unbeaten in 20.

“We have to go there, take the game to them and play our own game and do certain things very well. I’m looking forward to it, when you’re out of the game, this is the sort of game you miss; being out of the Championship, this is the sort of game that you miss.

“If we have any aspirations of playing in a play-off match, then this is the atmosphere you’re going to face. Look at the teams in there, Ipswich, Bolton, Derby, Barnsley, any away game there is going to be a massive game in front of a hostile crowd.”

Posh are set to have Frankie Kent at the heart of their defence given that Josh Knight will be starting a three-game suspension but may be able to call upon Oliver Norburn from the start for the first time in 11 months.

The 30-year-old now featured in four matches (two first team and two under 21s) since his return to fitness last month.

Ferguson’s options have also been boosted by the news that Ricky-Jade Jones only jarred his knee on Tuesday night and will be available at the weekend.

Speaking about the challenge Wednesday will pose, Ferguson said: ““They make games be played how they want it to be, they’re relentless, they play on the front foot and they have a big backing that is right behind them and that’s massive for them.

“They’re at home, there will be a full house, it’s a fantastic stadium and Darren (Moore) has done a great job to get them going. It’s a game we should really relish, a lot of our young players won’t have experienced the atmosphere they will on Saturday.”