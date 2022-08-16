Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Wednesday are second, two places and a point above Posh, in the early League One table after following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portsmouth with 1-0 wins over MK Dons and Charlton Athletic.

But Moore is expecting the toughest challenge of the season so far against a team he believes has slipped under the radar in terms of expected promotion candidates.

Moore told the Sheffield Star: “It will be a real tough game. There are never any easy games in League One and certainly away at Peterborough on Tuesday will be a real tough, tough game.

“You only have to look at Peterborough's squad and they have still got players in the building from last season. Although the outside media world is not shouting much about them, they have got a really good team. A Championship team, on paper.

