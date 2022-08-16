Sheffield Wednesday boss expecting a really tough game against 'Championship standard' Peterborough United
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore believes his side are facing a ‘Championship standard’ side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off).
Wednesday are second, two places and a point above Posh, in the early League One table after following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portsmouth with 1-0 wins over MK Dons and Charlton Athletic.
But Moore is expecting the toughest challenge of the season so far against a team he believes has slipped under the radar in terms of expected promotion candidates.
Moore told the Sheffield Star: “It will be a real tough game. There are never any easy games in League One and certainly away at Peterborough on Tuesday will be a real tough, tough game.
“You only have to look at Peterborough's squad and they have still got players in the building from last season. Although the outside media world is not shouting much about them, they have got a really good team. A Championship team, on paper.
"And we know what a good team they are. It will be a really good test for us. At least we go into the game on the back of two wins and a draw in the league. We know we are going to have to be better when we go there. We know in and out of possession we are going to have to be really good.”