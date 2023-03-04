Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United is tackled by Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The table-topping Owls won for the 22nd time this season thanks to a single second-half goal deflected into his own net by Posh defender Nathan Thompson.

Moore revealed a gameplan he came up with after watching Posh draw 0-0 at home to Charlton on Tuesday worked a treat.

“I was down there to watch them against Charlton, analysing them as a group and coming back with a gameplan with my staff,” Moore told the Sheffield Star.

“We’ve beaten a really good Peterborough team, but we nullified them today thanks to the work this week in training.

“We worked on stopping them in one-v-one situations and them putting the ball in the box. That paid dividends. They’re a good team who are number one in the league for putting the ball in the box. Jonson Clarke-Harris has got all those goals because they’re so persistent in their work.

“On the flipside, in possession we were a threat in-behind.

“It was a well-deserved three points. We had to go and get the three points. The first half it got a little bit bitty, but we remained composed and calm and we got a justified three points.

“We have beaten a really good, well set-up team. We can feel pleased about that.”