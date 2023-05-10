Darren Ferguson and Darren Moore before their sides met in March. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson’s picked Posh picked up 42 points in 22 games following his arrival in January, a tally only bettered by Plymouth, Ipswich and Barnsley.

In the same time, Moore’s men picked up 41 points in 23 games on their way to recording a club-record tally of 96 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably, that was only enough for the play-offs though and Wednesday will have to beat Posh over two legs to continue their hopes of promotion back to the Championship.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Darren Moore has said that he is expecting a tough test from Posh.

He said: "It’ll be another tough challenge.

"I think Darren has done a wonderful job. When he took the job on they several points outside of the play-offs so to do that and to keep that going and bring a consistency to them right to the end, they’ve got in right on the last day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to Darren in terms of the club dropping down from the Championship and turning them back round to get into the play-offs.

"It’ll be another tough game, we remember the game at their place when we had a man sent off. You look at the game up here that we won 1-0. You look at the games and they have been tight. We expect another game like that again.

“It’s two teams coming in with good form, we’ll dust ourselves down and re-group and get ready for that on Friday.”

Posh beat ten-man Wednesday 2-0 at home in August, thanks to goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor, but lost 1-0 at Hillsborough in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh will be carrying in the momentum of an impressive away win at Barnsley on the final day but Sheffield Wednesday won their final four league games, against Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Shrewsbury and Derby.

Moore added: “We go into the play-offs with form and momentum. You can see in the stadium, you see the atmosphere on the road and there is a sense we go into the play-offs as one. I say ‘as one’ as a group, as an army, as a group of supporters.”