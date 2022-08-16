Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece James of Sheffield Wednesday is shown a red card by referee James Oldham in the game against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Moore believed his side were controlling the Tuesday night game at the Weston Homes Stadium when an ugly challenge from Reece James on Joe Ward was followed by a straight red card.

Posh went on to beat the Owls 2-0 with second-half headers from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor to leaprog them into second place.

“We’ve lost the game tonight 100% because of a sending off,” Moore, who had no complaints with referee James Oldham’s decision, told the Sheffield Star. “Until then you tell me if they had any chances because I don’t remember any.

Rival managers Darren Moore (right) of Sheffield Wednesday and Grant McCann of Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The red card changed the course of the game. I’m very, very honest and I’m very, very factual with my points. It changed the course of the game.