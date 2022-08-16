Sheffield Wednesday boss blames first-half red card for the defeat at Peterborough United
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore insisted his side’s first defeat of the League One season was down entirely to a first-half red card.
Moore believed his side were controlling the Tuesday night game at the Weston Homes Stadium when an ugly challenge from Reece James on Joe Ward was followed by a straight red card.
Posh went on to beat the Owls 2-0 with second-half headers from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor to leaprog them into second place.
“We’ve lost the game tonight 100% because of a sending off,” Moore, who had no complaints with referee James Oldham’s decision, told the Sheffield Star. “Until then you tell me if they had any chances because I don’t remember any.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face tough League One tie against Sheffield Wednesday
-
2
Some Peterborough United players delivered a big improvement in form to see off powerful opponents
-
3
Plymouth Argyle manager defends the actions of Bali Mumba after claims the player 'disrespected' Peterborough United
-
4
Title favourites Sheffield Wednesday are perfect opponents for a Peterborough United seeking an immediate bounce back to form
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday boss expecting a really tough game against 'Championship standard' Peterborough United
“The red card changed the course of the game. I’m very, very honest and I’m very, very factual with my points. It changed the course of the game.
“You still saw 10 players out there give their all for the club, but we’ve lost the game off the back of that red card. Up until then Peterborough had looked very nervous. They were misplacing a lot of passes.”