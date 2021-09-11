Sheffield United boss disappointed his side didn’t score more goals
Sheffield United got their Championship season up and running with a ruthless 6-2 demolition of Peterborough United today (September 11) to the delight of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.
His only disappointment as the Blades recorded a first win of the season to move up the table to 18th was not scoring even more goals against a way off colour Posh side.
Jokanovic said: “I must be satisfied. I have complained that my team hasn’t been creating enough chances, but we scored six today and we could have scored some more.
“We needed this kind of victory. It is important to get three points, it was an important win, but for me, the most important thing was my players started to trust themselves and trusted they can win games.
“It was good to see the players enjoying themselves out there. Football isn’t always easy to enjoy, but that is essentially what it is about. I always trusted in their ability, I never thought they weren’t good enough, but we just needed something like this along with some fresh faces.
“They scored from our mistakes, but we played some good football at both ends of the pitch.”
The Blades had only scored one goal in their first five Championship matches. They made three strong signings ahead of this game, but only goalscorer Morgan Gibbs-White started today.