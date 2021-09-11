Sheffield United boss disappointed his side didn’t score more goals

Peterborough United players cut dejected figures after Sheffield United score. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

His only disappointment as the Blades recorded a first win of the season to move up the table to 18th was not scoring even more goals against a way off colour Posh side.

Jokanovic said: “I must be satisfied. I have complained that my team hasn’t been creating enough chances, but we scored six today and we could have scored some more.

“We needed this kind of victory. It is important to get three points, it was an important win, but for me, the most important thing was my players started to trust themselves and trusted they can win games.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores a consolation goal from the penalty spot against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It was good to see the players enjoying themselves out there. Football isn’t always easy to enjoy, but that is essentially what it is about. I always trusted in their ability, I never thought they weren’t good enough, but we just needed something like this along with some fresh faces.

“They scored from our mistakes, but we played some good football at both ends of the pitch.”