Nathan Thompson left the ground on crutches. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh right-back Nathan Thompson left Accrington Stanley on crutches and with a protective boot on his foot after his side’s hard-fought 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Thompson was was forced off in the 17th minute after a strong sliding challenge from former Posh man Ethan Hamilton. He received no punishment from referee Tom Reeves.

Thompson could well miss the rest of the season as could Joe Ward, the other senior player capable of filling in at right-back. Ward is due for to have a scan on a long-standing foot problem this week.

Centre-back Josh Knight filled in at right-back last night.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Nathan is lucky in one way as it was a bad tackle and the damage could have been be a lot worse. It’s still a bad one though. It’s not looking good.

“We’ll have to assess him, but the first impression is not good. He’s been caught late and high. We’ll have to see how he is.

