Selling Ronnie Edwards could make Peterborough United self-sustainable for three years

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Birmingham City this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony didn’t name Edwards during the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, but he’s previously jokingly christened the teenage defender ‘new stadium,’ believing the player’s transfer value is high enough to pay for the proposed new build!

MacAnthony said: “We have a young player performing regularly in the Championship who we could sell for enough money to fund the club for the next two to three years without any financial input from the owners.

“Clubs should want to be self-sustainable without the owners having to remortgage the house or raid the piggy bank to get by.

“I dare say the sale of Ollie Watkins was enough to fund Brentford for a couple of seasons and they may benefit from that transfer again.”

Posh spent less than £100k on bringing Edwards to the club from Barnet.

Posh will be due another windfall from their transfer of Ivan Toney to Brentford if the Bees survive in the Premier League and/or they sell the highly-rated striker.