Second Premier League ex-Peterborough United player hit with hundreds of FA charges over betting rules
The Nottingham Forest full-back has is alleged to have breached FA betting rules 375 times between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.
This timeframe includes the loan spell he spent at Posh in 2016.
Graham Westley signed Toffolo on loan from Norwich in January 2016 but only used him sparingly with Toffolo playing just seven times for the club.
Toffolo has been charged with breaching misconduct in relation to betting rules (FA Rule E1 b) and has until next Wednesday (July 19) to respond to the charges.
He was also loaned out to Swindon, Rotherham, Scunthorpe and Doncaster- all from Norwich- during the period in which the offences are alleged to have taken place.
Former Posh star Ivan Toney ultimately admitted 232 breaches of FA betting rules in May and was handed an eight-month ban from all footballing activity; therefore setting the precedent for Toffolo to potentially receive an even longer ban. He was also fined £50,000.