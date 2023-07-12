The Nottingham Forest full-back has is alleged to have breached FA betting rules 375 times between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.

This timeframe includes the loan spell he spent at Posh in 2016.

Graham Westley signed Toffolo on loan from Norwich in January 2016 but only used him sparingly with Toffolo playing just seven times for the club.

Harry Toffolo in action for Posh in 2016. Photo: Joe Dent.

Toffolo has been charged with breaching misconduct in relation to betting rules (FA Rule E1 b) and has until next Wednesday (July 19) to respond to the charges.

He was also loaned out to Swindon, Rotherham, Scunthorpe and Doncaster- all from Norwich- during the period in which the offences are alleged to have taken place.