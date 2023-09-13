Harry Toffolo (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Owner Dai Yongge was instructed to put 125 per cent of the club’swage bill into an account by Wednesday of this week in order to comply with a disciplinary committee ruling after the club failed to pay wages on time on three occasions last season.

However, he has failed to do so thus automatically triggering a previously suspended three-point deduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading were also deducted a point last month so they have now lost four points this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are currently on two points and are now 21st in the table ahead of Saturday’s home game with Bolton Wanderers.

Meanwhile former Posh loanee Harry Toffolo has been given a suspended five-month ban by the Football Association after admitting 375 breaches of betting rules. The 28-year-old's ban is suspended until the end of 2024-25.

He has also been fined £20,956.

Toffolo breached FA rules which ban players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a Norwich City player at the time, and played on loan for Swindon, Rotherham, Posh and Scunthorpe.

He was at Posh in the first half of 2016.

The FA says the written reasons for the decisions ‘will be published in due course’.