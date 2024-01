Peterborough United will hold a second pitch inspection ahead of the planned EFL Trophy meeting with Crawley Town on Wednesday night (January 10, 7:30pm).

The first inspection held at 12.30pm proved inconclusive so a second look at the playing surface will take place at 2.30pm.

And EFL appointed referee is making the inspections rather than designated match referee Simon Mather.