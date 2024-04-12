Second-half Donay strike seals victory for Peterborough United Under 21s
O’Brien-Brady struck in the 74th minute after good work from substitute David Kawa.
Pemi Aderoju had seen a penalty saved midway through the first half. The in-form striker had won the penalty after being brought down by the Fleetwood goalkeeper.
Summer signing Jacob Wakeling played 65 minutes on his comeback from a lengthy injury.
Posh Under 21s are next in action at against Swansea City at the idverde training ground on Tuesday, April 16 (2pm).
Posh: Talley, Daley-Campbell, Mills, Dornelly, Trialist A, Rose, Van Lier (sub Powell), Chiha (sub Kawa), Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady, Wakeling (sub Thomas). Unused subs Sakalas, Fox.