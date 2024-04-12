Jacob Wakeling was back in the posh side after injury.

O’Brien-Brady struck in the 74th minute after good work from substitute David Kawa.

Pemi Aderoju had seen a penalty saved midway through the first half. The in-form striker had won the penalty after being brought down by the Fleetwood goalkeeper.

Summer signing Jacob Wakeling played 65 minutes on his comeback from a lengthy injury.

Donay O'Brien-Brady scored for Posh Under 21s at Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh Under 21s are next in action at against Swansea City at the idverde training ground on Tuesday, April 16 (2pm).