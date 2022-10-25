Sawtry stay perfect after passing their toughest test and a twist in the Premier Division title race

Action from Peterborough City v Sawtry (Yellow) at Ringwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

The villagers won 3-2 at Peterborough City to make it seven wins in a row thanks to goals from Matthew Church, Craig Smith and Hayden Bream.

City’s goals came from Chris Down. They are fourth and now four points behind Sawtry having played two games more.

In Division Two Cardea have also won their opening seven matches and they already hold a commanding eight-point lead at the top following a 7-2 romp at Oakham Reserves. Jae Mead scored twice.

Action from Peterborough City (yellow) v Sawtry at Ringwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was a first win of the season for FC Hampton. Will Kirby (2) and Alexander Devine scored the goals in a 3-2 success at Whaplode Drive Reserves.

There was also a first win of the season for Parkside in Division Four. They beat Whaplode Drove Reserves 2-1.

Division Four leaders Malborne were in League Cup action and beat Division Two side Crowland Reserves 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Reece Driscoll scored both Malborne goals to continue his blistering start to the season. He now has 14 goals in just seven appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third perfect record in the Peterborough League belongs to Peteborough Rangers in Division Three. They made it eight wins on the bounce with a 7-2 success at Ketton & Casterton.

Zacarias Balde scored four first-half goals for Rangers who are nine points clear.

And mid-table Oakham United provided a shock in tge Premier Division when toppling third placed Stilton United 2-1 away from home.

Matthew Barber scored Stilton’s consolation goal as his side dropped off the strong pace being set by top two FC Peterborough and Uppingham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side stayed top by two points, but had to work hard for a 4-2 success at bottom club Tydd. A hat-trick from Domingos Vaz Ferreira Sanha eventually proved the difference with Vitor Vaz also netting.

Reigning champions Uppingham were also pushed hard before sealing a 2-0 success against Leverington.

Stilton are now three points behind second-placed Uppingham.