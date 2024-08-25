Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sammie Szmodics’ football fairytale continued with a goal on the first Premier Division start of his career at the home of the reigning champions on Saturday.

The former Peterborough United forward opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Ipswich Town at Manchester City, although the home side immediately responded with three goals in six minutes before easing to a 4-1 victory. Former Posh midfielder Jack Taylor came on for the final 20 minutes.

Former Posh central defender Ronnie Edwards again failed to make Southampton’s 20-man matchday squad and the Saints went down 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Another summer Posh departure Ephron Mason-Clark was an early second-half substitute in Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City in the Championship, while Harrison Burrows twice came close to scoring for Sheffield United in their 1-1 draw at Norwich City. The ex-Posh skipper played the full 90 minutes.

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal for Ipswich at Man City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

In League One Posh old boys played big parts in excellent comebacks by local rivals. Danny Andrew’s splendid free-kick helped Cambridge United come back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 at home to Blackpool and former Posh captain Jack Baldwin equalised for Cobblers at Barnsley with a brave header to seal a 2-2 draw from 2-0 down at Barnsley. Baldwin had earlier presented Barnsley with a goal with a poor passing error.

Matt Godden scored his first goal for Charlton Athletic as they made it three wins out of three with a 2-0 home success over Bolton Wanderers. Ricardo Santos was at fault for both Charlton goals.

Short-term Posh player Kieran Sadlier struck from the penalty spot as Wycombe completed a 2-0 home win over Rotherham United who have yet to score a goal this season despite the presence of Jonson Clarke-Harris. The Posh double Golden Boot winner started yesterday’s game on the substitutes’ bench.

Former Posh player Joe Tomlinson scored the final goal as MK Dons won for the first time in League Two, 3-0 against Carlisle at stadium:mk and Luke McGee, who spent a season on loan from Spurs at Posh in 2016-17, saved a penalty as Tranmere pipped Walsall 1-0. McGee has yet to concede a goal this season.