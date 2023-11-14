News you can trust since 1948
Salford City vs Peterborough United: Posh looking for FA Cup second round place in replay

Peterborough United travel to the Peninsula Stadium to face Salford City in an FA Cup first round replay (November 14, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
Archie Collins challenges for the ball against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.
Archie Collins challenges for the ball against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are without several key names including Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou and Peter Kioso.

The first leg was drawn 2-2 at London Road almost two weeks ago.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Salford vs Posh

13:06 GMT

Welcome!

A Tuesday night in Salford in the FA Cup for a replay, this is familiar.

