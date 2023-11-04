Action from Posh v Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The mid-table League Two side were denied the win by a 92nd minute Emmanuel Fernandez header after two errors by Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic had helped them to the verge of victory.

The replay will take place at Salford on week commencing November 13.

"it was disappointing to concede so late,” Wood, who had a month at Posh on loan from Manchester United in his playing days, said, “It did feel a bit like a defeat, but we have to realise how well we’ve done against a strong team from the top end of League One who are in a rich vein of form.

"They have so many attacking threats on both sides of the pitch and that can be really difficult to deal with, but we defended well and managed to play some good football ourselves.

"We had a bit of luck with our goals, but to get to within 90 seconds or so winning was painful.