News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Salford City manager admits draw at Peterborough United felt like a defeat

Salford City manager Neil Wood admitted a creditable 2-2 draw at Peterborough United in the first round of the FA Cup felt like a defeat.
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Nov 2023, 19:27 GMT- 1 min read
Action from Posh v Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Posh v Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Posh v Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The mid-table League Two side were denied the win by a 92nd minute Emmanuel Fernandez header after two errors by Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic had helped them to the verge of victory.

The replay will take place at Salford on week commencing November 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"it was disappointing to concede so late,” Wood, who had a month at Posh on loan from Manchester United in his playing days, said, “It did feel a bit like a defeat, but we have to realise how well we’ve done against a strong team from the top end of League One who are in a rich vein of form.

"They have so many attacking threats on both sides of the pitch and that can be really difficult to deal with, but we defended well and managed to play some good football ourselves.

Most Popular

"We had a bit of luck with our goals, but to get to within 90 seconds or so winning was painful.

"They did elevate their level and loaded up from a very strong bench, but we looked like seeing it through.”

Related topics:SalfordLeague TwoManchester United