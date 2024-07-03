Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have sold star centre-back Ronnie Edwards to Premier League Southampton in a multi-million pound deal.

The actual transfer package fee will remain undisclosed, but it’s thought to rival the £10 million deal that took striker Ivan Toney to Brentford in August 2020. The package will contain many add ons relating to future transfers, success for Southampton and individual achievements by Edwards over the course of his long-term contract.

Edwards, who turned 21 at the end of March has been tipped for the top since joining Posh from National League Barnet as a 17 year-old in August, 2020. Barnet are entitled to half of the transfer fee thanks to a deal struck which enabled Posh to take Edwards on a free transfer. Posh and the Bees came to the unusual arrangement because football club finances were so stretched during Covid times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwards made his Posh debut in a 3-3 EFL Trophy draw with Burton Albion as a 17 year-old in September 2020 before making his first Football League appearance in a 1-1 draw at MK Dons in December of that year.

Ronnie Edwards celebrates a Posh goal last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards finished on 143 Posh appearances – including a full season in the Championship – and scored one goal in a 1-1 draw at Carlisle United last season. He made one substitute appearance for Barnet before joining Posh.

Edwards has been a regular age group international for England and skippered his country’s under 20 side last season.

He has been linked with many Premier League clubs during his time at Posh including Spurs, Crystal Palace and West Ham. Everton and Newcastle United were believed to have shown interest in the player last month, but newly-promoted Southampton have won the race.