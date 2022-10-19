Josh Yorwerth in his Posh playing days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The centre-back was dismissed by Posh in 2018 after he was punished by the FA for avoiding a drugs test after failing to answer the door to testers at his Peterborough home.

Yorwerth was 24 at the time and was banned until October 3, 2022.

He’s now free to play again and has joined Penybont of the Welsh Premier League. He was on the bench for their 3-0 win over Broughton on Saturday.

Penybont reached the Welsh Cup Final last season and among his teammates is former Posh full-back Mark Little.

Yorwerth was described as the ‘best central defender in League Two and a certainty to play at the top end of the Championship’ by Posh boss Steve Evans when he signed him from Crawley on a free transfer in July 2018.

But he started just one match for Posh in the EFL Trophy at MK Dons and made two substitute appearances before disappearing from view.

At the time Posh blamed personal reasons for his absence, but it was later revealed he was under investigation by the FA and subsequently admitted taking cocaine, leading to his ban.

Posh had suspended him for two weeks when first hearing of the charge, but were powerrless to take further action until the charges were proven.

