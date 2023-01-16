Grant McCann has been linked with the vacant Portsmouth job. Photo: Joe Dent.

McCann, who was sacked by Posh earlier this month, has shot to the top of the betting odds- with BetVictor- to take at Fratton Park.

Pompey have been without a manager since January 2 when Danny Cowley was sacked.

The club have not won any of their last ten league games and have slipped down to 15th in the table. Their latest loss came at the hands of Bolton at the weekend, 3-0.

Darren Ferguson was believed to have been offered an interview at the club but ended up taking the Posh vacancy, left by McCann, instead.

Several other names have been strongly linked with the job including Liam Manning, Chris Wilder, Darrell Clarke, Leam Richardson and Robbie Keane.