Owen Moxon (right). Photo: Bruce Rollinson Yorkshire Post.

Posh were linked with the 25 year-old midfielder last month. Moxon was credited with 17 assists during Carlisle’s promotion season from League Two.

But Moxon told the Carlisle News and Star he was ‘living the dream’ playing for his hometown club and that was ‘more important than money and fame’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth have reportedly moved closer to signing goalkeeper Will Norris after his release from Burnley. Norris kept 11 clean sheets in 24 appearances for Posh on loan from Turf Moor last season.

Pompey have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth forward Christian Saydee who spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town and are rumoured to agreed a deal with versatile Hearts defender Conor Shaughnessy.

Oxford United have made their first signing of the summer with the capture on a free transfer of Notts County’s highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Reuben Rodrigues. Rodrigues was a star of County’s promotion back to the Football League last season, but turned down the offer of a new contract at Meadow Lane.

County have made an eye-catching signing of their own as they have prised veteran forward David McGoldrick away from Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGoldrick was offered another contract by the Rams after his 25-goal season last term, but the 35 year-old has chosen instead to join his hometown club.

McGoldrick explained: “County are the team I support, and I'm a Nottingham boy, so it's perfect in that sense

"I've watched the club and the direction they're going under the gaffer (Luke Williams). I've been to games this season, I've watched them on telly, I was at Wembley and I think they're on to something here, and I want to be a part of it.

"I had options - higher league, higher money - but that doesn't make a successful career. Sometimes you've got to put happiness before that, and what's right for you, and then things fall in place after that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad