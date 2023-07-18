The same Sunday Mirror reporter who suggested Championship side QPR are after transfer-listed Posh defender Josh Knight believed Darren Ferguson’s side were battling with Charlton for Camara’s services, but the club were never interested in the player,

Camara was outstanding for Plymouth in the 2021-22 season, but his subsequent move to Ipswich Town has been ruined by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new midfielder was hardly a priority for Posh as they have already signed two this summer in Ryan De Havilland and Archie Collins

Panutche Camara. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Elsewhere Reading finally confirmed the appointment of former Southampton boss Ruben Selles as first-team manager and he could sign former Arsenal star Theo Walcott who has been training with the club since leaving the Saints at the end of last season.

Reading host Posh on the opening day of the League One season on August 5.