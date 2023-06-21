Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com.

The 20 year-old centre-back is expected to leave London Road in a multi-million pound transfer this summer.

He enjoyed an outstanding second-half of the season in 2022-23 and delivered eye-catching displays in both legs of the League One play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Edwards subsequently played well at the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina despite England’s exit at the last-16 stage.

The Echo pointed out star left-back Andy Robertson was signed from Hull City as they named five EFL players who could make the step up to the Premier League.

The other four – Alex Scott (Bristol City), Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City), Ismaila Sarr (Watford) and Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) – are all Championship players.

Elsewhere in League One it’s emerged Barnsley manager Michael Duff has a £500k release clause in his contract at Oakwell. Duff has been lined up to take over at Championship side Swansea City.

