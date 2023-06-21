News you can trust since 1948
Ronnie Edwards named as potential Liverpool recruit, release clause for Barnsley manager revealed

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has been named as one of five potential Liverpool recruits from the lower divisions by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:56 BST
Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com.Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com.
The 20 year-old centre-back is expected to leave London Road in a multi-million pound transfer this summer.

He enjoyed an outstanding second-half of the season in 2022-23 and delivered eye-catching displays in both legs of the League One play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Edwards subsequently played well at the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina despite England’s exit at the last-16 stage.

The Echo pointed out star left-back Andy Robertson was signed from Hull City as they named five EFL players who could make the step up to the Premier League.

Most Popular

The other four – Alex Scott (Bristol City), Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City), Ismaila Sarr (Watford) and Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) – are all Championship players.

Elsewhere in League One it’s emerged Barnsley manager Michael Duff has a £500k release clause in his contract at Oakwell. Duff has been lined up to take over at Championship side Swansea City.

And Cheltenham are expected to sign Crystal Palace forward Rob Street. Street spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury.

