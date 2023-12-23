Ronnie Edwards has been linked with yet another club ahead of the January transfer window.

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ronnie Edwards is loving playing in this current Peterborough United side.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been outstanding at the heart of the Posh defence that has now kept ten League One clean sheets as Posh have climbed up to second just ahead of the Christmas fixture list.

Edwards has been linked with a move away for several windows now but is finally expected to follow Jonson Clarke-Harris out of the exit door next month but Posh will remain form with their valuation.

Reports in The Sun his week claim that Posh will seek a fee of at least £4.5m and more than double that in add-ons.

Posh reportedly rejected two bids in the region of £4m in the summer from West Ham.

A whole host of clubs have been linked with Edwards, including West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Chelsea, Swansea, Manchester United and the latest side, Everton.

There is also believed to be interest from a club in Germany and another in Belgium.

Speaking in a club interview, in which he was not asked about his future, Edwards was just focusing on the upcoming festive fixtures for Posh.

Posh will travel to Shrewsbury, host Reading and Barnsley as well as travelling to Derby on New Year’s Day all in the space of ten days.

The run of games begins with a trip to Shrewsbury, who have scored just 13 goals all season despite sitting in 14th.

Edwards said: “The games come thick and fast in December but that’s a good thing as we want to keep our momentum going.

“All season has been enjoyable to be a part of and we’re doing well. The run we’re on in very impressive, even in the last game, it might not have been the prettiest but we dug it out and got the three points.

“If we keep as many clean sheets as we can, we’ve got a big chance of winning any game because our forwards have been unreal this season.

“The only word I can use to describe them is scary, centre halves and full backs will feat playing against them.

"They are so good one vs one and their end product is showing now too. We can still put more away but the end product has got so much better. One vs one they are the best in the league.