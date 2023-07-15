Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh expect to cash-in on their England age group international centre-back this summer with the Premier League his likely destination as Spurs, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all been linked with the 20 year-old this summer.

MacAnthony was purring with pleasure after watching Edwards stroll classily through a pre-season win over Leicester City at St George's Park earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards has been rested from the other two Posh friendlies this summer, including Friday’s 3-1 loss to Premier League Luton Town.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony at St George's Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It’s an absolute joke Ronnie is still here,” MacAnthony said in an interview with the Posh Plus service. “We are all amazed and it’s not because we are being greedy or silly.

"He’s as good as he’s ever been, He answered all the questions about him after the gaffer came back to the club in January. He was outstanding in both legs of the play-offs when he was up against some giants.

"You should have seen him against Leicester when he didn’t make a mistake or give the ball away against some top players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s now far too good for us and I don’t believe he will still be with us when the season starts as he is made for some of the teams in the Premier League.