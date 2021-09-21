Ronnie Edwards believes the environment at Peterborough United is perfect for him

Posh boss Darren Ferguson with teenage star Ronnie Edwards

The 18 year-old has been the subject of great praise from inside and outside the Weston Homes Stadium following his first two Championship starts for Posh at Reading last week and at home to Birmingham City on Saturday (September 18).

It was inevitable, given the Posh record of unearthing gems from the lower divisions, that Edwards, who moved to London Road from Barnet last in July, 2020, would already be linked with a big-money move to many Premier League clubs, most prominently Spurs and Brentford.

But Edwards signed a new four-year contract with Posh earlier this year and the club are confident he won’t be leaving London Road in the near future.

And that appears to suit Edwards who spoke to the Posh press team ahead of the Birmingham game.

“It’s a great environment here,” Edwards said. “I see all the older players as role models. They’ve all been so helpful on and off the pitch. I spoke to my dad the other day to say how incredible it was to go from not playing at Barnet to starting in the Championship in just over 12 months.

“I try to take everything in my stride though. I worked hard in training and did all the stuff you have to do when you’re not in the side so it was great to get the call for Reading. I know we let three goals in, but we still defended well as a team that night. There was a set-piece goal and a deflection in there.

“I like to bring the ball out defence and start attacks and it helps when we have midfielders who are always looking for the ball and are happy to accept a pass.

“I’ve worked hard on my defending, especially the need to concentrate and communicate.”

Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed to the PT that 18 Premier League scouts watched Edwards playing for the club’s Under 23 side earlier this month. Fry said those coubs would be wasting their time making a bid for the young centre-back