Peterborough United’s ‘hands off’ message to the Premier League clubs sniffing around teenage sensation Ronnie Edwards

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards has delivered two outstanding Championship displays in a row for Posh. His performance in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 18) drew widespread acclaim.

Fry has revealed 18 Premier League scouts watched Edwards play for the Under 23s in a fixture at London Road earlier this month.

Posh pipped Premier League newboys Brentford to the youngster’s signature last summer. Spurs were also keeping tabs on Edwards when Posh signed him from Barnet. Posh have the player on a four-year contract.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson described Edwards as the best young player he’s ever managed after the Birmingham game.

Fry said: “Ronnie is a Rolls Royce. We knew that when we signed him. I used to watch a lot of under 18s football at Barnet as well as Posh and I told the gaffer (Darren Ferguson) about him. And when we brought him in for a game Darren watched him for 20 minutes and told me to sign him.

“Spurs were watching him at the time and Brentford were very keen on him. In fact Brentford were so upset when we did the deal they complained to the FA!

“It’s no secret how highly Ronnie is rated by other clubs and by the England set up. We had 18 Premier League scouts watching him play for the under 23s at our stadium.

“Ronnie is money in the bank for the club. He’s a certainty to have an outstanding career in the game, but there’s no better place, and no better manager than Darren Ferguson, to help him develop quickly. We want to thrive and prosper in the Championship so selling our better players is not an option.

“A couple of good seasons in the Championship would make him worth £10million to £20million. There will become a time when we can’t stand in his way as he’d make life-changing money like Ivan Toney as a Premier League player.