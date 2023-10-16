News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Roll up, roll up, tickets now available for two Peterborough United away games

Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s League One trip to Blackpool and for their EFL Trophy game at Colchester United.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Oliver Norburn cuts a dejected figure as Blackpool celebrate a goal against Posh in December, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Oliver Norburn cuts a dejected figure as Blackpool celebrate a goal against Posh in December, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Oliver Norburn cuts a dejected figure as Blackpool celebrate a goal against Posh in December, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are at Blackpool on Saturday, October 28 and away fans will be accommodated in the East Stand to the side. Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Prices: Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 22s: £21, Under 18s: £11, Under 12s: £7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh have lost on their last three visits to Bloomfield Road. Former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn is now at Blackpool.

Posh are at Colchester on Tuesday, November 21 when tickets must be purchased from the home club online at tickets.colchesterunited.net.

Prices: Adults: £10, Seniors 65+: £8, Under 18s: £5, Under 11s: £2

Related topics:TicketsBlackpoolLeague One