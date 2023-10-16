Oliver Norburn cuts a dejected figure as Blackpool celebrate a goal against Posh in December, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are at Blackpool on Saturday, October 28 and away fans will be accommodated in the East Stand to the side. Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Prices: Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 22s: £21, Under 18s: £11, Under 12s: £7.

Posh have lost on their last three visits to Bloomfield Road. Former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn is now at Blackpool.

Posh are at Colchester on Tuesday, November 21 when tickets must be purchased from the home club online at tickets.colchesterunited.net.