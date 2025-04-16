Roads, stands, stadium and statues among ways Peterborough United fans would like to see legendary boss Darren Ferguson honoured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darren Ferguson has won four promotions and three EFL Trophies with Peterborough United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ferguson was already the most successful manager in Posh’s history before Sunday.

Yet, he managed to grow his legend status at the club yet further by adding a third EFL Trophy success to go along with his four promotions across his four spells at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said himself that the 2-0 victory over Birmingham was his best under the famous arch and who could argue with him, given the odds that were stacked against Posh facing the League One champions?

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson at Wembley. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Given this success, the Peterborough Telegraph have asked fans how they would like to see the Posh boss honoured in the coming years, perhaps when he finally calls time on his association with the club.

Here were some of the suggestions from Posh fans and PT readers.

Sammi Dennis: “The Darren Ferguson Stand....absolute must! The Main North Stand becomes The Darren Ferguson stand. Tell me there's not a more fitting tribute to Fergie for what he has done at our beloved club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Macfarlane: “A stand named after him would be a fitting tribute, plus one named after the magnificent Barry Fry.”

David Murray: “A nice bronze statue outside the ground.”

Clive Parker: “Posh should have a wall of history and fame then Darren’s achievements would be inscribed in words for ever.”

John Michael Thomas: “This guy is so underrated what his achieved at posh is amazing You either name a stand after him get a statue the guy is a legend.”

Jeffery Hampson: “The keys to the city.”

Charlie Watson: “A pub in his name with his favourite drink on tap and flags all around of him and stuff of his achievements.”

@BerridgeP4: “The Darren Ferguson Academy and a statue.”

@MichaelRealReed: "Have the Main Stand named after Fergie and a statue by the London Road End.”

@RJMOfficial25: “Rename Family or North stand after him and rename a road as well.”