Centre-back Jones played 45 of the 46 Fourth Division games when Posh won the title in the 1973-74 season. He formed a formidable defensive partnership with the late, great Chris Turner. No Posh team has won a title since.
Jones joined Posh from Notts County on the eve of that 73-74 season. He had also won a Fourth Division title with County in 1970-71 who accumulated a record points haul.
Jones suffered injuries after his first season with Posh, but made 101 appearances in total, scoring 6 goals.
Jones left London Road in 1976 to become player-manager at Kettering Town.
And after spells managing Mansfield and Halifax he returned to manage Posh for what turned out to be a turbulent 13 months between July 1988 and August 1989. Posh won 15 and lost 21 Fourth Division games under Jones. He left the club after a 6-2 League Cup defeat at Aldershot
Jones went on to have great success as assistant manager to multiple promotion-winner Neil Warnock at several clubs including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR and Leeds United.