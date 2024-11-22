Ray Smith leads Posh ono the pitch.

A member of the all-conquering Peterborough United title-winning side of 1960-61 has passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Smith passed in Peterborough Hospital on Thursday evening aged 90. He was regarded as one of the unsung heroes of the team that romped away with the Fourth Division title in the club’s first season as a Football League club.

Forward Smith had joined Posh in 1956 from his hometown club Hull City and helped his new team to four consecutive Midlands League titles before they won election to the Football League in 1960.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith missed just one match in a 1960-61 season that saw Posh score an English record 134 goals in 46 League matches. Smith scored 17 of them. He remained a regular in the side until manager Jimmy Hagan surprisingly transfer-listed him in October, 1962. Typically Smith scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Bradford City the following day before signing for Northampton Town after the match. Billy Hails, another star man from the title-winning side, joined him at the County Ground a few days later and Hagan was sacked the following week.

Ray Smith.

Smith struck seven goals in 21 appearances for Cobblers who stormed to the Division Three title with Posh finishing sixth. Smith scored in a 4-0 Cobblers win at Posh on the penultimate game of the season. Smith retired at the end of the following season after finishing the campaign at Luton Town.

Smith scored 33 goals in 103 Football League appearances for Posh, but also netted 82 goals in 133 Midland League appearances for the club.