Frank Rankmore

Welsh international centre-back Frank Rankmore won his only senior cap in a friendly against Chile in May, 1966 just under three years after moving to Posh from Cardiff City for a fee of £10,000. He was one of the first players to win a senior cap while employed at London Road.

Rankmore became one of the best and most reliable defenders in Posh history. He made 231 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals, before moving to Northampton Town for £12,000 in August, 1968.

Rankmore made 103 Football League appearances for Cobblers before retiring because of injury aged just 31 to run a pub/restaurant in his home city of Cardiff in 1971.

He spent the first six years of his career at Cardiff before Jack Fairbrother signed him for Posh.