Peterborough United’s speedy striker Ricky-Jade Jones is taking the rough treatment he receives from League One defenders as a compliment.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United is fouled by Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United is fouled by Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United is fouled by Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Jones was the victim of a horror challenge from Gethin Jones in the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers last weekend. The Trotters’ skipper was shown a red card after the incident.

It's not the first time Jones has been crudely confronted this season. He suffered awful challenges in the games against Charlton and Portsmouth.

"I’ve had it for a while now and I guess I take it as a compliment,” Jones, who made his 100th Posh appearance at Bolton, said. “When you are playing out wide defenders will know I’m quicker than them so they will try and stop me any way they can.

"It’s mad to think I’ve played 100 times for the place I’m from, but it was a great moment for me and my family last weekend.

"I’m trying to get better and to improve my consistency. I watch clips all the time, even of a player like Ephron Mason-Clark to see what he has that I can take into my game.

"I’m determined to make an impact from the start of games now. Once my consistency improves the goals an assists will come.”

Jones (20), who has been with Posh for over a decade, has scored 13 Posh goals. Only 35 of his first 100 Posh appearances were starts.

​Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast that he believes Jones would win Posh many penalties when he he plays as a central striker.

**Ronnie Edwards should make his 100th Posh appearance this Saturday.

