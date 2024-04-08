Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten years ago, as Posh lifted the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy at Wembley after beating Chesterfield 3-1, not only was there a 12-year-old Harrison Burrows in the crowd, but also an 11-year-old Ricky-Jade Jones dreaming of the day he could grace the famous stadium himself.

The pair have played together for the club throughout the age groups over the past decade and saw both of their dreams come true as Posh saw off Wycombe 2-1.

Striker Jones was given the nod to start from Posh boss Darren Ferguson ahead of Malik Mothersille.

Ricky-Jade Jones fires in a cross at Wembley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Jones lasted 80 minutes before being replaced by Mothersille and was forced to watch from the bench as chaos ensued in the final stages. Burrows looked to have won it for Posh after 85 minutes, only for Wycombe to equalise three minutes later before Burrows once again put them into the lead in the first minute of stoppage time from a cross that flew into the net.

Jones was left to rue not putting Posh in front himself with 20 minutes to play, but was denied by an excellent double block after the ball had fortuitously rebounded its way to him in the box.

Jones said: “It’s an amazing feeling and it’s an unbelievable day for the fans and the staff and all of us. It was a crazy ten minutes to finish, but even when they did equalise we knew that were capable of creating some great chances and you saw that.

“I can’t think of a better ending for that game. Harrison Burrows, I’ve played with him since he’s nine, we’ve come through the age groups together, and he’s stuck it in the top corner from how far out? It’s a crazy feeling, we’re buzzing.

Peterborough United academy graduates Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows with the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent.

“We’ve always talked about it with each other, imagine playing together at Wembley. To get to do that, there’s no better feeling for me and him.

“Watching as a fan, from that moment I thought this is what I want to do, I want to play at Wembley in front of big crowds.

“Harrison has a wand of a left foot. I’ve seen him do this for years now and get goal after goal, which is ridiculous. Once he gets it onto his left foot, anything can happen, he’s so dangerous. I’ve seen him score many goals to that calibre but that might be the best one I’ve seen so far.

“The first 20 minutes, we were just getting a feel for the game, after that we started to play our football, we were getting in and half time came at the wrong time.

“We continued in the second half though and showed our quality. We spoke at the break about just keep playing how we’re playing and we will create chances because we create so many chances as a team.

“My eyes lit up when I had a chance after 70 minutes, but it was a good block and Harrison is the one who stole the headlines.

“Even when they did score, our heads didn’t drop - we’ve got that belief - we kept playing the way we were playing and you saw what happened.

