Ricky-Jade Jones has held talks with 'several' Championship clubs and is Kwame Poku waiting for Real Madrid to come calling?!

Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo David Lowndes.

Striker Ricky-Jade Jones has held transfer talks with ‘several’ Championship clubs, according to Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry.

Jones will be a free agent when his London Road contract expires later this month, although Posh would still be entitled to a compensation fee as the 22 year-old has been at the club since he was nine.

A move to the Championship would suit Posh who could then expect a bigger compensation fee. The fee would reduce if Jones moved outside England and Wales so recent reported interest from overseas clubs was a concern.

"I know Ricky has spoken to several Championship clubs,” Fry told the PT. “But he has not yet made his mind up where he wants to go. Hopefully he will stay in the country and I believe he will.”

Cardiff City and Sheffield United are among the clubs to have been linked with Jones in the past. Cardiff are now a League One club though.

Posh are also still waiting to hear from Kwame Poku and his representatives regarding his summer destination. Poku has numerous clubs keen to take advantage of his free agent status, including some from abroad.

Fry added: “Birmingham made Kwame a life-changing financial offer so I don’t know what he’s waiting for. Maybe he thinks Real Madrid will come in for him!”