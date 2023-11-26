This header from Posh centre-back Josh Knight hit the post. Photo: David Lowndes.

I’m not usually too far away with Peterborough United. but ahead of the current campaign I tipped them to finish 12th.

I might have to revise that prediction, although in mitigation, at the time of publication, I had no idea who Archie Collins or Peter Kioso were, never mind how good they would be, I didn’t expect Josh Knight or Ronnie Edwards to be at Posh beyond August and, like many supporters, I had written Joel Randall off as the most expensive flop since Tyrone Barnett.

Tougher tests than smashing weak Cambridge United and Burton Albion sides await, starting on Tuesday, but optimism levels surrounding a young, vibrant side are understandably currently off the charts.

Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic in action against Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 4, BURTON 0...1) Let’s get the concerns out of the way first. Everyone has an opinion about former Posh boss Steve Evans, but surely his record at Stevenage demands respect? Evans gets a shot at Posh on Tuesday in front of a full house at the Lamex Stadium and he will have noted how goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic managed to fumble a simple cross under pressure on Saturday and he will have noted how vulnerable Harrison Burrows looked defensively at left-back once Burton sent on impressively powerful Watford loanee Kwadwo Baah at half-time. Both Posh players can expect high balls pumped towards them on Tuesday and how they cope could be key to the outcome.

2) Burton manager Dino Maamria bemoaned his side’s lack of aggression and passion yesterday. It’s a safe bet Stevenage won’t be lacking in either quality so Posh will need to keep the ball well before getting a chance to use their attacking speed against a defence with more experience than pace. A win on Tuesday and title talk won’t appear so fanciful. Portsmouth are wobbling, Oxford take on new leaders Bolton on Tuesday and are the following League One opponents for Posh. Bolton then travel to Pompey so the League One table will look clearer after the next two rounds of fixtures.

3) Kwame Poku now has six goals in his last seven Posh appearances, while Ephron Mason-Clark has scored six times in his last nine outings and Joel Randall has three goals and five assists in his last eight matches, but it was pleasing to hear manager Darren Ferguson also praise the impact of Ricky-Jade Jones on Saturday. Jones is running some (very fast) hard yards right now. He’s occupying defenders which in turn helps the bigger talents around him to wreak havoc. Off the ball work is just as vital to possession-based play even in the best footballing sides.

4) Archie Collins and Hector Kyprianou could become one of the great Posh midfield partnerships. Both are great on the ball, but both also have a tenacious desire, and the ability, to win the ball back. Kyprianou’s height and graceful running style makes him an obvious standout, but Collins is one of those players who always appears to be in the right place at the right time. He rarely wastes a pass either. Mick Halsall’s battling qualities and Mick Gooding’s goal-scoring skills made them a top Posh midfield pairing, albeit in a very different team with a very different playing style. Collins and Kyprianou are becoming just as effective.

Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands for Posh v Burton. Photo: David Lowndes.

5) Even when Josh Knight was out of the Posh starting line-up he appeared to be a great team man. He’d be the first on the pitch at the end of the game to congratulate teammates. It’s therefore very satisfying to see him playing regularly and playing so well. His performance yesterday was full of driving runs from the back, neat passing, defensive strength and he hit the post and made two goal-line clearances. Knight might have to step up again when/if Ronnie Edwards departs, but he needs tying down to a new contract now. His current deal expires at the end of the season.