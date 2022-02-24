Returning to Peterborough United was a ‘no-brainer’ for Grant McCann and it’s a much improved manager at the London Road helm now

New Posh boss Grant McCann pictured in front of one of the club's managerial greats Chris Turner. Photo: David Lowndes.

McCann was formally unveiled as Darren Ferguson’s successor at a Weston Homes Stadium press conference today (February 24).

The 41 year-old managed Posh for 22 months between May 2016 and February 2018 before he was dismissed by current club chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

But McCann insists he is not a man with a point to prove. However he believes he is a much different manager, one better equipped to try and launch a late-season dash for Championship survival this season before delivering success in the 2022-23 campaign.

New Posh Grant McCann in a traditional pose ahead of official unveiling today. Photo: David Lowndes.

McCann has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be assisted by Cliff Byrne. The pair were together at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

“I feel I’m a completely different person compared to the last time I was here in terms of how I prepare myself, how I coach, and how I deal with situations that haven’t gone too well,” McCann said. “And I feel I’ve calmed down a lot. I’ve grown, learnt and developed and worked with many people who have helped me with that.

“I don’t feel I have a point to prove. I think everything happens for a reason. I felt really privileged to have been given the (Posh) job at the time and I obviously learnt a lot from that time both about myself and how I see things on the pitch.

“There were no sour grapes. I always knew I would have a strong career in management and I believed in myself. Now, I need to get that belief into the players.

“I probably did have a belief I would come back. I haven’t moved from the area. I love it here. My kids are in the academy and my wife is really settled here and I’m really pleased to be here.

“I did have to have a conversation with my family as we live in the area and my kids are at the Posh Academy and go to school here. I had to make sure we were all in agreement, but from the football side, I didn’t really have to think twice. It was a no-brainer.”

McCann watched Posh lose 2-1 at Championship leaders Fulham last night and will officially take charge for the first time when his former club Hull City visit London Road on Saturday (February 26, 3pm).