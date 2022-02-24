Returning to Peterborough United was a ‘no-brainer’ for Grant McCann and it’s a much improved manager at the London Road helm now
New Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admitted it was a ‘no-brainer’ of a decision to come back and have a second crack at making the club successful.
McCann was formally unveiled as Darren Ferguson’s successor at a Weston Homes Stadium press conference today (February 24).
The 41 year-old managed Posh for 22 months between May 2016 and February 2018 before he was dismissed by current club chairman Darragh MacAnthony.
But McCann insists he is not a man with a point to prove. However he believes he is a much different manager, one better equipped to try and launch a late-season dash for Championship survival this season before delivering success in the 2022-23 campaign.
McCann has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be assisted by Cliff Byrne. The pair were together at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.
“I feel I’m a completely different person compared to the last time I was here in terms of how I prepare myself, how I coach, and how I deal with situations that haven’t gone too well,” McCann said. “And I feel I’ve calmed down a lot. I’ve grown, learnt and developed and worked with many people who have helped me with that.
“I don’t feel I have a point to prove. I think everything happens for a reason. I felt really privileged to have been given the (Posh) job at the time and I obviously learnt a lot from that time both about myself and how I see things on the pitch.
“There were no sour grapes. I always knew I would have a strong career in management and I believed in myself. Now, I need to get that belief into the players.
“I probably did have a belief I would come back. I haven’t moved from the area. I love it here. My kids are in the academy and my wife is really settled here and I’m really pleased to be here.
“I did have to have a conversation with my family as we live in the area and my kids are at the Posh Academy and go to school here. I had to make sure we were all in agreement, but from the football side, I didn’t really have to think twice. It was a no-brainer.”
McCann watched Posh lose 2-1 at Championship leaders Fulham last night and will officially take charge for the first time when his former club Hull City visit London Road on Saturday (February 26, 3pm).
Posh are eight points from safety with 14 matches to go.