Returning Peterborough United striker is looking ‘better than ever’

Jack Marriott scores for Posh at Sheffield United earlier this season.

Marriott, a summer signing from Derby County, has started just four games this season and hasn’t featured since damaging his hamstring at Reading on September 14. He scored his only goal of the campaign three days earlier at Sheffield United.

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson has liked what’s seen from the 27 year-old since he stepped up his training over the festive period.

“We’ve missed Jack,” Ferguson stated. “His return is therefore good news for everyone. He’s ahead of schedule and he is now moving better than when he was playing games at the start of the season.

“Jack brings real quality to the squad as well as good experience. He’s been good to have around the place when he’s been injured anyway. He’s been a big personality in the dressing room. He’s a bright lad so he’s a good person for the younger players to watch, listen and learn from.

“Obviously we have to go easy with him as we have a lot of games coming up in quick succession, but all of a sudden with Ricky (Jones) back and Callum Morton back we have good competition for places.

“I don’t enjoy chopping and changing the team all the time because partnerships don’t get to develop, but we’ve had no choice this season because of injuries and suspensions.”