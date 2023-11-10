Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United in action. Photo: Joe Dent.

Fuchs has been absent with a thigh since limping off having come on as a substitute at home against Charlton on August 12.

The 26-year-old required surgery on the injury and was initially expected to be out until December but this has been brought slightly forward.

Darren Ferguson confirmed on Friday that Fuchs would be returning to training on Monday (November 13).

