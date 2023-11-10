Return imminent for Peterborough United midfielder
Peterborough United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is ready to return to training.
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT- 1 min read
Fuchs has been absent with a thigh since limping off having come on as a substitute at home against Charlton on August 12.
The 26-year-old required surgery on the injury and was initially expected to be out until December but this has been brought slightly forward.
Darren Ferguson confirmed on Friday that Fuchs would be returning to training on Monday (November 13).
After being placed on the transfer list at the end of last season, he had worked hard to force himself back in to Ferguson’s plans before injury halted his progress.