Retro: If you were at Grant McCann's last game in charge of Peterborough United then you might be in this gallery

This Posh fans gallery looks back on a New Year’s Day defeat which spelt the end for Grant McCann.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jan 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT

A 3-0 home defeat to Wycombe was the final straw for the board with McCann dismissed and being replaced by Darren Ferguson.

If you were at that game then you may very well feature in this fans gallery.

Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Keep up with all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3

Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3

Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3

Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3

Peterborough United fans watch on as defeat to Wycombe spells the end for Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes

