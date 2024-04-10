Ricky-Jade Jones (right) celebrates the Posh win at Wembley with teammate James Dornelly. Photo David Lowndes.

​The 21 year-old’s sheer speed, attitude and workrate make him an attractive prospect with elite clubs always confident they can improve techniques and movement.

But it would be a major surprise if a club with the ambitions of Newcastle forked out a million-pound plus fee for a rookie playing his first season as a centre forward.

Jones has scored 12 goals in 49 appearances this season (37 starts). He’s made 139 Posh appearances in total, although 73 have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Magpies link could have arrived because the Premier League club are worried about keeping within strict financial fair play rules, something that could force them into sales of big-name players in the summer.

The report of Newcastle’s interest was in the Daily Star.

HECTOR BOOST

Midfielder Hector Kyprianou was interviewed live on Sky Sports the day after the Posh win at Wembley.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

The Arsenal fan was inevitably asked about his ambitions, but his response was quite encouraging for Posh fans.

"I want to play as high as I can,” Kyprianou said. “I am ambitious, but I could achieve ambitions with Posh. I’m happy here and I’m very pleased with how the season has gone for me and the team so far.”

Posh rejected a sizeable bid from Championship side Watford for Kyprianou in January, but the Hornets have changed manager since and will probably change manager again soon.

Coventry City are known to have first option on a Posh player this summer with Kyprianou or Harrison Burrows the likely target.

This does not mean Posh have agreed to sell anyone. They have just promised to keep Coventry informed if they decide to cash in on a player.