Reports say Peterborough United have had a £1 million bid for a striker accepted

Harry Leonard. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have agreed a fee to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard, according to reports.

The Lancashire Telegraph published the claim on Friday morning under an ‘exclusive’ banner. The report claims Posh have had a bid of £1 million accepted for a 21 year-old forward with a medical set for this weekend ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The fee, if correct, could be seen as a risk for a player who has suffered 18 months of injury issues. He has suffered a fracture back and a dislocated shoulder in that time.

Posh were apparently one of several clubs keen on taking Leonard on loan. On top of the £1 million claim there are also add ons and a sell-on clause, according to the report.

Academy graduate Leonard has made 36 appearances for Blackburn, but only 11 have been starts, He has scored 5 goals, 4 of them in the Championship.