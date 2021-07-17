Reports: Peterborough United youngster joins Crystal Palace
Peterborough United have lost 16 year-old star Adler Nascimento to Premier League Crystal Palace.
Reports today (July 17) suggest the teenager has moved to South London after rejecting Posh attempts to tie him down to a long contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony hinted at Nascimento’s departure on social media yesterday when he was asked about the absence of the Portuguese forward on the club squad number list.
MacAnthony said: ‘Player, Parents and agent wanted him to join a Premier League club. Six of them made bids... one of them is leading the chase.. more info down the line re this.”
Nascimento made his Posh first-team debut as a second half substitute in the final League One game of last season at Doncaster Rovers.
West Ham United had also been linked with Nascimento.