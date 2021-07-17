Reports: Peterborough United youngster joins Crystal Palace

Adler Nascimento.

Reports today (July 17) suggest the teenager has moved to South London after rejecting Posh attempts to tie him down to a long contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony hinted at Nascimento’s departure on social media yesterday when he was asked about the absence of the Portuguese forward on the club squad number list.

MacAnthony said: ‘Player, Parents and agent wanted him to join a Premier League club. Six of them made bids... one of them is leading the chase.. more info down the line re this.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nascimento made his Posh first-team debut as a second half substitute in the final League One game of last season at Doncaster Rovers.